ODOT seeks public comments

SIDNEY – The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding a project in Sidney:

SHE-SR 47 Improvements in Sidney, PID 112719 – The city of Sidney will host a public meeting to provide an update on proposed safety improvements on state Route 47. The proposed improvements will extend from Interstate 75 to Fourth Street. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, and beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Sidney Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St.

Additional information regarding the above project is available at the following link: http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D07/PlanningandEngineering/Pages/Environmental.aspx

Comments may be submitted by contacting Tricia Bishop. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted Friday, July 31, 2020.

Those interested in giving feedback on the above project can submit their comments to Bishop at 937-497-6721.