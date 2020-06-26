New Knoxville Fireworks Friday night

NEW KNOXVILLE — Many Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled, but a few locations are moving forward with a fireworks display.
Friday, June 26
• New Knoxville: 10 p.m. at community park.
Saturday, July 4
• Delphos: Kiwanis Club of Delphos Fourth of July 10 p.m. at Stadium Park
• Indian Lake: 10 p.m. along south bank of Indian Lake
• Sidney: 9 p.m. at Sidney City Schools
• Van Wert: 10 p.m. at Van Wert High School
• Wapakoneta: St. Joe Festival 10 p.m. at Auglaize County Fairgrounds
Fireworks display during Wednesday’s Star Spangled Spectacular held at Faurot Park. Richard Parrish / The Lima News