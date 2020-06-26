New Knoxville Fireworks Friday night

NEW KNOXVILLE — Many Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled, but a few locations are moving forward with a fireworks display.

Friday, June 26

• New Knoxville: 10 p.m. at community park.

Saturday, July 4

• Delphos: Kiwanis Club of Delphos Fourth of July 10 p.m. at Stadium Park

• Indian Lake: 10 p.m. along south bank of Indian Lake

• Sidney: 9 p.m. at Sidney City Schools

• Van Wert: 10 p.m. at Van Wert High School

• Wapakoneta: St. Joe Festival 10 p.m. at Auglaize County Fairgrounds