Banks graduates from Army War College

CARLISLE, Pa. — Lt. Col. Stephen Banks, United States Army, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies on June 5, 2020.

Commencement guest speaker was Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and Director of National Security Agency. A 2007 graduate of the Army War College, Nakasone spoke about strategic leadership challenges in an era of evolving threats.

A former resident of Sidney, Ohio, Banks graduated from Sidney High School in 1994. He also graduated from Purdue University in 1998 with an electrical engineering degree and Purdue’s Krannert School of Management in 2006 with an MBA. His next assignment is to the Joint Staff in Suffolk, Virginia, where he will be the director of the Environmental Operations Division.

The U.S. Army War College’s 10-month curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.

While at the Army War College, he completed a research project on Army Talent Management and completed the Change and Innovation area of concentration.