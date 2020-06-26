Swim clinic offered at Miami County YMCA

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch will hold swim stroke clinics every Tuesday and Thursday in July beginning July 7 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The clinic is open for member and nonmember registration. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register early.

“We are excited to offer this clinic for ages 12 and up in place of our summer swim team this year,” Aquatic Director for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch Leia Lander said. “Tim Rambeau always does a great job with this program, and we are thrilled to have him working with the older kids this summer with the help of some of our aquatic staff.”

The clinic will focus on competitive strokes throughout the weeks and end with work on starts, turns and individual medleys. A prerequisite to signing up for the clinic is that each swimmer knows how to swim a minimum of 25 yards without stopping.

“We know that so many swimmers in our area are anxious to get back into the water and start training,” Lander said. “We hope that this program and the temporary addition of an aquatic conditioning lesson option for younger kids will fill that need for some in our communities.”

Parents are asked to bring a swim suit, goggles and towels for their swimmers to the program. If they have their own kickboards and pull buoys, they are encouraged to bring those and other competitive equipment as well. All other equipment will be provided by the Miami County YMCA.

Those wanting more information are asked to contact Leia Lander at 937-440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.