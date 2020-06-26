Sidney Apostolic Temple hosts July blood drive

SIDNEY — Sidney Apostolic Temple will host a community blood drive Thursday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Donations can be scheduled at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center said the week after the July 4 holiday is an important time to replenish the blood supply. Blood donations are in demand as hospitals return to pre-COVID-19 usage and the blood supply faces the additional challenges of summer vacation travel, no high school blood drives and increases in accidents and trauma cases.

In order to donate, donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (possibly more, depending on height) and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.