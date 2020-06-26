Miami County YMCA accepting sign-ups for summer classes

TROY — The summer session of classes at the Miami County YMCA will begin on Monday, July 6.

Registration for the summer session starts on Monday, June 29, for members and Thursday, July 2, for nonmembers. Summer programming that will be offered includes land and water fitness classes, swim lessons, gymnastics, youth sports camps and Silver Sneakers classes.

The Miami County YMCA also is running a free, seven week fitness challenge for all YMCA members. The Spring Into Summer Challenge will motivate members to set their own fitness and nutrition goals by choosing from 20 mini-challenges. Members have the entire seven weeks of the summer session to complete as many challenges as possible. Every completed goal goes into a drawing for YMCA prizes including baseball hats, T-shirts, personal training coupons and a YMCA gym bag.