125 Years

June 27, 1895

At the meeting of the cemetery trustees last night, it was decided to build a one-story frame supply house in the southwest corner of the cemetery, near the canal. It was also decided to move the building now occupied by the sexton to a place near the entrance and have it used as a reception building.

———

The C.H. & D. railroad will put in a water tank about a half-mile north of the depot here.

———

The following officers have been named by the Martin Luther Society of the Lutheran church: Luis Faber, president; Miss Emma Young, vice president; Miss Lou Crusey, secretary; Bernhardt Albers, treasurer; Rev. A.H. Minneman, critic.

100 Years

June 27, 1920

Plans for a two-day inspection trip of flood prevention work by judges of the Miami Conservancy court, conservancy officials and engineers, to be made July 1 and 2 were announced today. Visits will be made to all five dams following a business session to be held on the first day. The inspection party will number about 25, and they will make the trip in five automobiles. Headquarters will be at the Miami Hotel in Dayton.

———

Local employees of the Deisel Wemmer Co. are participating in the company picnic being held today at McBeth’s park in Lima. Some 4,000 persons are expected to attend the affair. Employees of the Sidney plant left this morning by special cars on the Western Ohio railway.

———

F.D. Christian, Sidney druggist, has been elected president of the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy. The election took place during the board’s meeting this week in Columbus at which examinations were held for the largest class.

75 Years

June 27, 1945

Sewers occupied the attention of members of city council at their meeting last evening. Residents of Crescent drive appeared in reference to the numerous times residents along that street have suffered from sewers backing up in basements. Residents on Pinehurst drive advised council members on the very unsanitary conditions existing in that area due to having no sewer facilities.

———

Robert F. Kaser was installed as president of the Sidney Rotary club at its regular meeting Monday noon at the Hotel Wagner. Serving with Kaser will be: Jerome Wagner, vice president; John Libbee, secretary and treasurer; William Rhees, sergeant-at-arms; Frank Fields and Norbert Pointner, directors.

———

Miss Dorothy Dull, a freshman at Ohio Wesleyan University, has been awarded the Mu Phi Epsilon award given each year to the music major among freshman women attaining the highest scholastic average.

50 Years

June 27, 1970

Marking the 100th anniversary of its founding, the trustees of the Sidney Public Library and staff members were joined by interested local residents for a buffet dinner served Thursday evening in the main lobby of the Amos Memorial Library building.

As toastmaster for the program, Urban Doorley, president of the board of trustees, accorded special recognition to Miss Miriam Ginn, former librarian here. In recognition of her 47 years of service, the board presented Miss Ginn a special book and accorded her the title of “Librarian Emeritus.”

———

A United Fund goal do $135,520 for the annual campaign this fall was announced today by Herbert McVicker, president of the Shelby County United Fund board of directors.

25 Years

June 27, 1995

The Sidney City Council voted unanimously Monday night to have an ordinance drafted establishing a year-round curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. for minors age 15 and under. While the vote was 7-0, councilmen appeared to be anything but certain about imposing a curfew. The next step will be a first reading of the ordinance at the July 10 council meeting.

———

MINSTER – Work has been completed on the second of two building comprising a new public storage facility in the village. Minster Stor-N-Lock is located along Southgate Drive at the south edge of Minster behind Progress Tool Co. The facility is owned by Lee Westerheide.

———

The City of Sidney will be sending Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. a bill for $10,000 for laboratory expenses and testing done for the city during deliberations about whether to accept Honda’s wastewater. City Manager William Barlow said $6,000 was for consulting work by Jones and Henry, consulting engineers, and the rest was for lab costs.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

