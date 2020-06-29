Sidney PD issues ‘tickets’ for ice cream

SIDNEY — Wilson Health, Sidney Police Department and Scott Family McDonalds in Sidney are once again teaming up to help promote bike helmet safety in the community.

Each year in the United States, about 500,000 bicyclists end up in hospital emergency rooms. Approximately one-third of the injuries involve the head and face. Wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of head injury to bicyclists by as much as 85 percent.

To encourage safe riding, officers from the Sidney Police Department will be issuing ‘tickets’ to kids observed wearing their helmets while riding their bicycles. This also applies to those kids who are observed riding scooters, skates, hoverboards and skateboards. The tickets can be redeemed at the Sidney McDonald’s to receive a free small soft serve ice cream cone.

“We feel that these interactions are a unique way to promote safe riding while also a great way for our youth to get to meet our officers and have a positive connection,” said Chief William Balling, Sidney Police Department.

Abby Fischer, certified pediatric nurse practitioner at Wilson Health said, “We continue to raise awareness and educate pediatric patients and families within our practice on the importance of bike safety and wearing a helmet. This awareness program is sending out a very important message to our youth in a fun and engaging way. We are proud to take part in this community initiative every year.”

The ice cream tickets are only redeemable at the Scott Family McDonalds Sidney location. The program will run through the end of the summer season.

Sidney Police Officer Jeremy Lorenzo issues a ticket to a child wearing a helmet while she was riding a bicycle.