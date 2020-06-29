Congratulations Russia, Lehman graduates

Lehman Catholic High School Class President and Salutatorian Lyndsey Jones, left, and Valedictorian Angela Brunner stand on stage before the start of their class graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26.

Lehman Catholic High School Class President and Salutatorian Lyndsey Jones, left, and Valedictorian Angela Brunner stand on stage before the start of their class graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ajay Seger walks up to receive the Paul J. Cordonnier Memorial Scholarship during the Russia class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 28.