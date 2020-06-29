City man indicted on assault charge

SIDNEY – A city man jailed for allegedly stabbing a woman has been indicted by the Shelby County grand jury. Another man faces 25 counts of sex-related charges involving minors.

The two were among 24 people indicted on Thursday, June 25. They all face arraignment on July 3 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Tyler L. Sanchez, 36, Sidney, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He is accused of stabbing a woman on June 5 causing physical injury.

He remains housed at the Shelby County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

William Alexis Morales Lozada, 27, Sidney, was charged with 25 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Of those, 17 were second-degree felonies and eight were fourth-degree felonies.

Lozada is accused is sharing sexually explicit videos involving minors through electronic media during February and May.

A Columbus, Ohio, woman was indicted for an incident when she attempted to flee from police on May 31.

Natasha Yeager, 30, was charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. She is accused of failing to stop her vehicle when ordered to do so. She reportedly drove at excessive speed, running a red light, hitting a power box and crashing into a wooded area at the intersection of Campbell Road and Fourth Avenue.

Two people have been charged with failing to provide a change of address.

Chiane Sowders, 25, at large, failed to notify authorities, a fifth-degree felony, on June 1. She was found guilty to of two counts of sexual imposition in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

William Jay Kalisz, 37, at large, failed to report on June 17 having being found guilty of sexual imposition in Auglaize County Municipal Court. He is charged with a fifth-degree felony, according to online court records.

Other indictments include:

• Jesse M. Cheadle, 29, Greenville, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• J.P. King, 46, at large, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Randall C. Leonard, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• William Micheal Colthar Jr., 28, Arcanum, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Billy R. Christian, 43, St. Marys, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Mark A. Lemaster, 51, Sidney, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Meka L. Siler, 29, at large, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Layne Edward Sharp, 24, at large, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Kordell Lamark Travis, 27, Louisville, Kentucky, aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

• Timothy W. Massey, 27, Louisville, Kentucky, aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

• Doyle R. Jones, 64, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

• Richard V. Hensley, 42, at large, failure to appear.

• Harold E. Case, 45, Sidney, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Patricia Ann Voorhies, 42, Bellaire, Ohio, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Lucas E. Schutte, 39, Sidney, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Alan Stephens, 39, Sidney, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Anthony W. Smith, 28, Sidney, trafficking drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Angela F. Brock, 35, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Matthew Joseph Pelish, 29, McDonough, Georgia, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

