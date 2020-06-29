Fort Loramie American Legion reschedules activities

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, Post 355, held their first meeting since February on June 8. Previous meetings had been canceled due to COVID-19.

The meeting was called to order by President Cindy Plas, and 13 members were present. Chaplain Jeanne Boerger opened the meeting with prayer and a moment of silence was observed for the deceased. Minutes were approved as read by each present member.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most activitied have been canceled over the last several months, including bar bingo and the Cinco De Mayo/Kentucky Derby Party.

Treasurer Lynn Crowe gave the report.

Memberships exceeded the set goal by 105% with 187 members, including nine new members.

All thank-you notes were read by Secretary Sue Hoying.

Plas stated the VA Easter Party, Poppy Shop, Birthday Party, and Gift shop had been canceled and no officers were allowed on campus. The Buckeye Girls State was also canceled, but the girls scheduled to attend this year will be allowed to attend in 2021. The girls scheduled to attend were Emily Holthaus and Jenna Monnin. The Auxiliary was refunded due to the cancellation. The District Convention was rescheduled for August.

Plas also stated that the new computer laptop is working well and presently loading all By-laws and Constitution.

Donations are being made to Rustic Hope in the form of four sizes of diapers. Other donations can be made to a site in Minster.

Bar Bingo was rescheduled for Oct. 16 and Nov. 13 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Quarter Auction was set for Nov. 17.

“Angels in Demand” was discussed and The Auxiliary decided to send persons they know of gift cards or gift baskets. They are checking with Chairwomen Sharon Ernst and Deb Albers to see who has been confirmed.

Discussion was made about giving a scholarship every year from The Auxiliary. Lisa Ruhenkamp stated she will lead The Auxiliary and check into all options and qualifications.

Plas said the election of Officers is usually in April and inductions are in June. She said the District is rolling all positions into this coming year. A motion was made by Lisa Ruhenkamp to keep all present officers in place and was seconded by Patty Eilerman. The positions are Cindy Plas, president; Natalie Mescher, vice president; Lynn Crowe, treasurer; Sue Hoying, secretary; and Jeanne Boerger, chaplain. Deb Albers is The Auxiliary’s adjutant.

A revision and approval by the main Department of the By-laws has been done. There were many changes, which Plas emailed out to members of The Auxiliary.

It was suggested that members register their emails on the Department website to receive updates and newsletters.

The Annual Raffle, which had been delayed from April, was done with the winners as follows: First place $200 prize, Lisa Ruhenkamp; Second place $100 prize, Jack Gephart; Third place $100 prize, Tammy Jones; Fourth place $100 prize, Pam Peltier; Fifth place $50 prize, Randy Hoehne; Sixth place $50 prize, Lester Barhorst.