Police log

SUNDAY

-6:37 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police investigated a telephone harassment report in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-4:22 p.m.: theft. A lawn mower key was reported stolen in the 800 block of Dingman Street.

-3:06 p.m.: criminal damaging. The passenger side mirror of a vehicle was reported to be damaged in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-2:34 p.m.: operating under the influence. Brandon Paul Hughes, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under an OVI suspension.

SATURDAY

-11:54 p.m.: resisting arrest. Police responded to a disturbance call at Franklin Avenue and West Water Street.

-9:16 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Park Street.

-8:07 p.m.: warrant. Christopher Lynn Leonard, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-7:31 p.m.: menacing. Police investigated a menacing report in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.

-6:50 a.m.: aggravated menacing. Police investigated an aggravated menacing report in the 700 block of St. Marys Road.

-1:03 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 200 block of East Dallas Street.

-12:04 a.m.: warrant. Jason Arnett, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a Logan County warrant.

FRIDAY

-9:40 p.m.: assault. Police investigated the report of an assault in the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-8:21 p.m.: warrant. Tiffany Alonna Jones-Campbell, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a Miami County warrant. Police also investigated reports of aggravated menacing and theft.

-8:02 p.m.: assault. Police investigated the report of an assault in the 1500 block of East Court Street.

-8:01 p.m.: menacing by stalking. Police investigated a stalking report at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-2:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. A vehicle window was reported damaged in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-1:06 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police investigated the report that someone spray painted the back board and side wall of the building at the Sidney Municipal Pool at 12 Tawawa Drive.

-1:06 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police investigated the report that someone damaged Big Rock in Tawawa Park by painting it.

-10:23 a.m.: misuse of credit card. Credit card fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

Crashes

Linda L. Lawson, 64, of Sidney, was cited with a starting and backing vehicles violation after striking a parked car at 11:04 a.m. Saturday.

Lawson was backing out of a parking space in the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue when she struck a parked car, which is owned by Hailee Marie Ellis, of Sidney.

• Edward P. Trahey, 63, of Sidney, was cited with a starting and backing vehicles violation after a two-vehicle crash at 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Trahey was backing out of a parking spot on Ohio Avenue north of East Court Street. Steven J. Bertsch, 49, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue when Trahey backed into Bertsch’s vehicle.

• Robert E. Long, 49, of Troy, was cited with a starting and backing vehicles violation after a two-vehicle crash at 11:10 a.m. Friday.

Long was backing out of a parking space on the west side of the road in the 200 block of South Main Avenue. A cargo van driven by Douglas A. Tangeman, 58, of Sidney, was traveling northbound in the west lane when Long backed into Tangeman’s vehicle.

• A vehicle sustained disabling damage in a two-vehicle crash at 6:42 p.m. Thursday on Michigan Street at mile marker 92 off Interstate 75.

Clint E. McCorkle Jr., 32, of Sidney, turned westbound off of the interstate and struck the eastbound vehicle driven by Anthony R. Thomas, 21, of Sidney. Thomas’ vehicle sustained disabling damage while McCorkle’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

Both drivers said the other’s light was red.

• A pickup truck crashed into Advance Auto Parts at 1510 Michigan Street at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

Tyler M. Bruner, 27, of Sidney, was traveling northbound in the store’s parking lot when he failed to stop and crashed into the building.

• Elijah Elliott Dierkes, 16, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a three-vehicle crash at 1:32 p.m. Thursday.

Dierkes was stopped at a traffic light behind two other eastbound vehicles on the Interstate 75 bridge on Michigan Street. Dierkes started to go and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kenneth W. Cambron, 82, of Port Jefferson.

The impact pushed Cambron’s vehicle into the rear of the vehicle in front of him. The driver of the third vehicle then left the scene.

• Helen M. Goins, 58, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a two-vehicle crash at 12:22 p.m. Thursday.

Goins was traveling westbound on Court Street when she struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at the Fourth Avenue intersection. The other vehicle was driven by Kathy A. Cline, 60, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:35 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-3:06 a.m. to 10:54 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-12:01 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-7:21 a.m.: fire. Fight fighters responded to a fire call.

-1:53 a.m. to 7:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-10:20 p.m.: fire. Fight fighters responded to a fire call.

-2:47 p.m. to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

