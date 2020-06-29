3 new COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY — Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

This brings the county’s total positive cases to 58. Two new cases were reported Friday night afternoon, and one new case was reported Monday afternoon.

The two cases reported Friday was a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s. Monday’s case was a boy under the age of nine.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of nine; one girl in the age range of 10 to 19; two men and four women in their 20s; two men and six women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; five men and five women in their 50s; six men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 101 total cases (91 confirmed and 10 probable), 14 hospitalizations, 76 recovered cases and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 101 cases, 70 cases are female (70%) and 31 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 54.

In Miami County, there have been 431 positive cases with 56 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 234 positive cases have been recorded with 26 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 167.

Logan County has had 56 positive cases with six hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 50,309 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 7,691 have been hospitalized with more than 1,897 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,807 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 49% are women and 51% are men. The median age is 47.