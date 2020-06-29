Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:16 p.m.: livestock on roadway. Deputies responded to the report of a horse on the roadway on Fair Road at Kuther Road.

-1:01 p.m.: domestic trouble. Deputies and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:45 a.m.: pedestrian/hitchhiker. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of a pedestrian/hitchhiker.

-2:46 a.m.: pedestrian/hitchhiker. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report of a pedestrian/hitchhiker.

-1:23 a.m.: pedestrian/hitchhiker. Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a pedestrian/hitchhiker.

SUNDAY

-11:56 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township on a report of people shooting off fireworks.

-6:26 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a report that someone stole a lamp in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Clinton Township.

-5:57 p.m.: reckless operation. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of reckless operation in the 10000 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:07 p.m.: pedestrian/hitchhiker. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a pedestrian/hitchhiker.

-2:12 p.m.: livestock on roadway. Deputies responded to a report of 20 to 30 turkeys in the roadway in the 5000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-12:46 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township on a report the door of a house was open when the resident came home.

-11:56 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-9:23 a.m.: livestock on roadway. Deputies responded to a report of cows in the roadway in the 3700 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-8:23 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 12200 block of Lee Drive in McLean Township on the report of a car in a neighbor’s driveway.

-7:39 a.m.: domestic trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Jonathan Drive in Clinton Township.

SATURDAY

-11:00 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township on a report of trespassing.

-10:54 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a report of someone knocking on a window in the 16500 block of Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.

-10:48 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a reported assault in the 1000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-10:30 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of loud music/party in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-10:20 p.m.: pedestrian/hitchhiker. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a pedestrian/hitchhiker.

-9:21 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report at state Route 47 and Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:21 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 on a report that someone was throwing things at a trailer.

-3:22 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a report of larceny in the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road.

FRIDAY

-11:09 p.m.: pedestrian/hitchhiker. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a pedestrian/hitchhiker.

-11:03 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on a report of people shooting off fireworks.

-9:04 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report a suspicious person was trying to sell books to a child.

-7:46 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to Leatherwood Creek Road and Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township on the report of a trespassing.

-6:34 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report someone tried to break into a house in the 17300 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-6:00 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru in Cynthian Township on the report of a suspicious person.

-5:09 p.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies responded to mile marker 101 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township on a report bikes fell off a car.

-4:44 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the report of a crash at 77 Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-4:30 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle crash in the 7900 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:00 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to Eilerman Road at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-12:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint in the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

-8:57 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Dollar General at 108 S. Main St. in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-8:32 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious person.

FRIDAY

-8:50 p.m.: traffic hazard. Fort Loramie Police investigated a complaint of a hay bale in the road in the 15000 block of East Shelby Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:23 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to a report of a male passed out in a ditch in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-2:29 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-10:52 p.m.: fire. Deputies, Anna Fire Department, Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire Department, Jackson Center Fire Department and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-7:10 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8400 block of Blanke Road in Van Buren Township.

-1:41 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-8:14 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

-4:32 a.m.: medical. Deputies, Sidney Fire Department and Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 10300 block of Museum Trail in Washington Township.

-12:04 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Thelma Drive in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-9:31 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Scudzy’s Newport Tavern at 6626 state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on a report a man fell down the stairs and passed out.

-8:27 p.m.: medical. Deputies, Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Botkins Police responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 north in Franklin Township.

-7:56 p.m.: fire. Botkins Police and Botkins Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Agrana Fruit US, Inc. at 16197 County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-7:32 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:50 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-4:13 p.m.: fire. Deputies and Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to a reported ditch fire at Dawson Road and Mason Road.

-4:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

