PENSACOLA, Fla. – Two Sidney residents were named to the dean’s list by Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.

Students named on the dean’s list earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.