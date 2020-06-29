University of Findlay announces spring 2020 dean’s list

FINDLAY – The dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include Skylar Albers, Minster; Madison Allison, Maplewood; Chad Bergman, Botkins; Cole Condon, Versailles; McKayla Hess, Versailles; Courtney Hollenbacher, Minster; Abigail Holthaus, Fort Loramie; Stephanie Macke, Sidney; Emma Meyer, Anna; Kelsey Meyer, Anna; Jessica Monnier, Houston; Maya Watercutter, Minster; and Brady Wildermuth, Botkins.