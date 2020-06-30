125 Years

June 30, 1895

At an adjourned meeting of council last night, the matter of a general sewerage system for Sidney was discussed at length. Until this system is put in it was felt council should take some action to stop the putting in of private sewers. A resolution was adopted denying the use of streets and alleys for the purpose of putting in private sewers. In other action, council authorized the fire chief to flush fire plugs every month at the time the fire alarm system is tested.

———

Ambrose Wirtz, for two years editor of the Ottawa Democrat, took charge of the Shelby County Anzeiger today, having purchased the latter paper from C.F. Clemens last week.

———

Emory C. Nutt has purchased the old Wallace property at the corner of North Street and West avenue and will in the near future erect a modern elevator at the location.

100 Years

June 30, 1920

“Memoirs of the Miami Valley,” in three large volumes, has just appeared from the press of Robert O. Law Co. of Chicago. The history is devoted primarily to the seven counties of the Miami Valley. Common Pleas Judge J.D. Barns is the author of the section on Shelby county.

———

The corner stone of the new M.E. church at Botkins will be laid at the place on Sunday, July 11. The building committee is arranging a special program for the event.

———

While swimming with a number of other children at the North street river bridge yesterday afternoon, Rebecca Horr, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Horr, narrowly escaped drowning. She became frightened when she got in deep water in the current of the river. Her mother was standing on the bank, heard her calls for help and ran into the water and saved her.

75 Years

June 30, 1945

Dr. Clayton Kiracofe has been named chairman of the Shelby county district of the Boy Scouts of America, and W.R. Minton will service as vice chairman. Serving with them on the committee will be Warren Harding, Cecil Quellhorst, Urban Doorley, Dr. H. Eugene Crim, Harry Binkley and Ray Boller.

———

Edward F. Salm has been appointed district deputy of the Ohio 20th district of the Knights of Columbus. Salm served in a similar capacity for the five years 1931 to 1936. The district includes councils from St. Henry, Minster, Versailles, Greenville and Sidney.

———

A group of 12 men form Shelby county left this morning for induction into the armed forces of the United States. The group which reported to Fort Hayes, Columbus, was in charge of Edmund Spoltman.

50 Years

June 30, 1970

Transferral of the president’s pin from Richard Russell to James Clark was held ceremoniously during the Monday luncheon of Sidney Rotary Club in Imperial Motel as the current fiscal year was closed.

Clark will be assisted by William Deam, vice president; Dan Helman, John Sargeant and Robert Althoff, directors; Carl Wilkinson, secretary-treasurer; and Robert Brinkman, bulletin editor.

———

Well over 250 units are expected to be in the line of march when the sesquicentennial parade swings out through the downtown area of Sidney Sunday afternoon.

Don Lochard, parade chairman, said this morning that 262 units have already been assigned positions in the parade and expectations are that additional entries may be included before the weekend.

25 Years

June 30, 1995

CLEVELAND – The Ohio Lottery Commission announced Thursday that its sales for fiscal 1995 totaled nearly $2.2 billion, well ahead of projections. Lottery officials said the sales set a record for the agency’s 21-year history, and resulted in the transfer of more than $656 million in revenue to the Lottery Profits Education Fund.

———

Photo – Jackie Fergus, 9, and Kristi Winchester, 10, find cool entertainment on a hot day. They are members of the Amos Memorial Library Reading Club and can be found many days at the Sidney library reading in the children’s section. They are currently studying about sharks and snakes. Jackie is the daughter of Dorothy and Walter Fergus and Kristi is the daughter of Larry and Rose Winchester, all of Sidney.

———

NEW YORK – Two of the nation’s most prominent newspapers are debating whether to give in to the Unabomber’s demand that one of them publish his lengthy manifesto, and three follow-ups, to keep him from killing again.

In accompanying letters, the mail terrorist attempts to justify his actions and sums up the motivation for his 17-year bombing campaign: “Anger.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org