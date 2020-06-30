2020 Tour De Donut canceled

TROY — The 2020 Tour de Donut and the Donut Jam have been canceled due to the coronavirus. The Tour de Donut was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, and Donut Jam was to take place on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29.

The cancellation of these events is due to the restrictions that the state of Ohio has placed on large mass gatherings and the uncertainty of when these restrictions will be lifted. There are a lot of moving parts with an event of this magnitude and many people travel from all over the country to participate. The committee felt this was the best decision to keep Miami County communities and residents safe.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but the safety of our riders, runners, volunteers and Miami County residents is our top priority right now,” Event Owner Roger Bowersock said. “We are excited to begin planning for 2021 to bring the Donut back bigger and better than ever.”

For 2021, the Tour de Donut will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28, with the Donut Jam on Aug. 27 and 28. Any registrations purchased for 2020 will be honored at the 2021 event. For additional information, please visit www.thetourdedonut.com.