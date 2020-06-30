Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:47 p.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies responded to a report of a pickup truck pulling a trailer that was losing its load in the 8000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:44 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 10000 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:36 a.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies responded to a report of a hole in the road at South Kuther Road and Miami River Road in Orange Township.

MONDAY

-10:04 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to a report of a car sitting on the side of the road with its flashers on in the 400 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-9:03 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to a report of a car pulling into driveways and sitting on the side of the road in the 9000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-3:51 p.m.: missing person. Deputies responded to a report of a missing man in the 21000 block of Suber Road.

-3:35 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a report of a missing trailer in the 9000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:47 p.m.: fireworks. Jackson Center Police responded to Parkview Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on a report of people shooting off fireworks.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

