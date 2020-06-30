Police log

TUESDAY

-2:26 A.m.: arson. Police investigated a truck that was on fire in the 800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

MONDAY

-8:26 p.m.: domestic violence. Police investigated a reported domestic violence incident in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-6:15 p.m.: assault. Police investigated a reported assault in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-6:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. A house window was reported damaged in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-5:27 p.m.: violate protection order. Police investigated a report a protection order was violated in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-6:09 a.m.: assault. Police investigated the report of an assault and aggravated trespass in the 2300 block of Collins Drive.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:17 a.m. to 12:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-2:27 to 11:55 a.m.: fire. Fight fighters responded to three fire calls.

MONDAY

-3:41 to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

