Weekend edition planned

SIDNEY — In celebration of the United State’s birthday, the Sidney Daily News will be publishing a special weekend edition of the newspaper for July 3-4. The edition will be delivered to subscribers Friday, July 3. The newspaper will not publish on July 4.

“All content — including inserts and Channels — which are normally in the Saturday newspaper will be included in Friday’s publication,” said Natalie Buzzard, general manager.

Employees will be observing the holiday on Friday, July 3, and the office will be closed. While the COVID-19 restrictions are still in place at the newspaper, employees will be back in the office on Monday, July 6, The lobby remains closed to the general public.