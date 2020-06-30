Diversity, Equity and Inclusion certificate coming to Ohio State Lima

LIMA – Beginning in autumn 2020, The Ohio State University at Lima will offer the coursework for the university’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion certificate.

Through exposure to cutting-edge social research on diversity, students will be equipped with the analytical tools necessary to work toward advancing racial justice.

The certificate program will prepare students to meet the 21st century demands for those working across sectors, including government, industry and nonprofits. Students who successfully complete the certificate requirements will possess an in-depth understanding of issues related to diversity, social class, race/ethnicity and gender/sexuality.

“This certificate gives our students an additional sensitivity and understanding into social justice issues as they move into the working world,” said Tim Rehner, dean and director at Ohio State Lima. “Employers are looking for employees skilled at working within diverse work groups as well as employees ready to engage processes aimed at addressing our society’s most pressing social issues. This specialized certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion documents our students’ efforts to prepare for the complexities of our futures.”

The 12-credit hour certificate is highly customizable to student interests, with courses available across departments that meet the program requirements. Several courses are offered online, adding flexibility to the program.

The certificate program is open to both current Ohio State undergraduates and anyone with a bachelor’s degree.

Ohio State’s academic certificate programs are intended to allow students to pursue specific topics in order to supplement their current degree program, gain knowledge in a chosen field of study, earn credit or continuing education units for workforce development, prepare for exams for professional certification or for professional licensure. Certificate programs are offered in many areas, both for credit and non-credit. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion certificate is offered through Ohio State’s College of Arts and Sciences.

For more information, contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 567-242-7500 or email lima-askabuckeye@osu.edu.