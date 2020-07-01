125 Years

July 1, 1895

The prospects of Sidney getting the proposed woolen mill from Cincinnati have been thwarted for the present at least. John Given, of the R. Given Son’s Co., has served notice on the city solicitor that he would enjoin the council from entering into a contract to give the Valley City Knitting Co. a bonus of $8,000 and a loan of $6,000 to erect and operate a plat here.

———

The member of the Poco Club, who have been camping near the Miami river about two miles northeast of Quincy, broke camp this morning. The boys all returned home this afternoon and feel well satisfied with their two-weeks outing.

———

Ben Burroughs will move his fish stand from the northwest corner of the square to the Raterman property on East Court Street.

100 Years

July 1, 1920

The Citizens National Bank completed 50 years of a most successful business creer yesterday and today entered upon its second half-century in the banking business. Organized in 1870, the bank has been in the same location throughout the entire 50 years. The building which it now occupies was built in 1888. The building and interior were remodeled last year.

———

The Phi Delta Kappa fraternity members were hosts for a delightful outing last evening which was enjoyed by the party of about 50. The affair was held at Evergreen lake, where outing facilities are the best and include bathing and boating.

———

A game of baseball will be played at Julia Lamb field Tuesday evening by two teams composed entirely of young ladies and girls. The public is invited to see the game.

75 Years

July 1, 1945

Nine factories of the city will suspend operations next week to give their hundreds of employees a well deserved vacation. Two other plants will follow a staggered plan for their personnel. A number of business houses have also indicated they plan to close during the week.

———

With $84,431 needed to reach the Shelby county “E” bond quota, Co-chairman Joseph B. Cook and Frank Amann announced that although the Seventh war loan drive ends today, the sale of Series E bonds will continue through next week.

———

Ralph Cromes, of Sidney, was named vice president of District Eight Funeral Directors association at a dinner meeting held last evening at the Elks club in Troy, Raymond Marker, Versailles, was named president.

50 Years

July 1, 1970

An old landmark of Shelby County disappears from the local scene today, with the announcement by the Occidental Chemical Co. that it was closing its elevator operations at Kirkwood.

The announcement was made by R.S. Kiester, manager of nutritional development for the firm based at Houston, Tex. Kiester said that plans call for the dismantling of the machinery and equipment in the building and the eventual sale of the property, which also included the nearby residence and building on the west side of the railroad.

———

A joint resolution, observing the 150th birthday of Sidney, was passed by the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives during the closing session of the General Assembly last week.

Full text of the approved resolution has not been made available to officials in charge of the local sesquicentennial celebration, but an engrossed copy will be presented to the people of Sidney Friday evening.

———

A capacity crown of 51,050 showed up in Cincinnati Tuesday night to join in the festivities opening the new, almost complete Riverfront Stadium.

Among the dignitaries on hand were Commissioner Bowie Kuhn but it seemed rather fitting tha the Cincinnati Reds were playing at Atlanta Braves so Hank Aaron also could be present. He added his own special touch by becoming the first player to hit a homer in the new park in the first inning and the Braves went on to an 8-2 victory.

25 Years

July 1, 1995

Bonita Hoover of Sidney an assigner/dispatcher for special projects at Sprint/United Telephone-Centel, is marking her 30th anniversary with the company.

Hoover joined Sprint/United in 1965 as a long distance operator. In 1974, she became a plant clerk and was then promoted to assigner. She was promoted to her current position as assigner/dispatcher in 1984.

A graduate of Sidney High School, Hoover makes her home in Sidney. She has two grown children at home, Douglas and Christopher. Her daughter, Denise, serves in the U.S. Navy.

———

Bowman Brothers of Sidney has joined with several other used car dealers to form the Miami Valley Blue Ribbon Dealers group.

Carol Domer of Bowman Brothers said the group will conduct joint advertising campaigns and other promotions. The cooperative effort beings Monday with the start of an advertising campaign on Channel 7 in Dayton.

———

Response Data, a new operating division of Direct Graphics Inc., has been formed. Response Data will provide a broad range of data services for direct marketers and others who require electronic data file maintenance and manipulation of mailing lists.

The division will be located in offices at 1067 Fairington Drive.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

