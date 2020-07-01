Auglaize County sheriff seeks help in identifying a truck

WAPAKONETA – Auglaize County Sheriff Allen F. Solomon is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in multiple thefts of zero turn lawn mowers from businesses in and around the Wapakoneta area over the last several months.

The vehicle in the video appears to be a tan or beige Chevrolet truck with aluminum running boards and is approximately a 2002 model year.

Anyone having knowledge of this vehicle is asked to contact the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-739-6555.