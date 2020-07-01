ANNA — Anna Local Schools will award diplomas to 113 members of the Class of 2020 during a ceremony planned for Thursday,July 2, at 8:30 pm. at the football stadium.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at graduation.

The class song is “You Are My Sunshine” by Johnny Cash. The class colors are green and white. The class flower is the sunflower. The class motto is “Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, our memories are forever within us.”

Members of the Class of 2020 are Morijah Claire Adamson, Bailey Elise Althauser, Michaela Rose Ambos, Emily Rose Anthony, Adriana Jade Ashford, Sophia Lynn Aufderhaar, Blake Thomas Barhorst, Lauren Elizabeth Barhorst, Caleb James Baughman, Connor Robert Bensman, Emily Marie Bertke, Anthony Michael Billing, Hayden J. Billing, Bart Andrew Bixler, Ian Matthew Bollheimer, Trayton Gene Brandyberry, Ethan William Bruggeman, Ryan Wilbert Bruns, Savannah Galy Cole, Laura Marie Conley, Zachary William Cost, Hayden Jay Davies, Lukas Charles Dye, Jared Nathan Egbert, Lauren Elizabeth Elliott, Nolan Thomas Emerson, Adrienne Olivia Endsley, Dylan Tyler Erter, Justin Frederick Esser, Ashley Alexis Ferguson, Kiris Marie Fox, Merrick Matthew Fox, Caleb Charles Gaier, Samantha Jane Gratz, Brooke Elizabeth Grieves, Sarah Kathleen Ham, Samuel Aaron Harshbarger/

Also, Bryce Robert Havenar, Melaney Emma Heinrichs, Ryan Thomas Heitmeyer, Kayla Brooke Helman, Parker Allen Hennessey, Chase Daniel Hillenbrand, Madison Nicole Hockaday, Alyza Sue Hoelscher, Elijah Wayne Holsapple, Brianna Elaine Holtzapple, Savanna Marie Hostetler, Jackson David Howell, Riley David Huelskamp, Taylor Danielle Kauffmann, Ashley Nicole Kleiber, Cameron Michael Klopfenstein, Autumn Mae Lampert, Blake James Larger, Kelsey Brianne Line, Isaac David Lininger, Mackensie Danielle Littlefield, Wil Michael Luthman, Samantha Ann Martin, Cole William Maurer, Tyler Joseph McClay, Lindsay Taylor McEldowney, Madeline Ann McEldowney, Evan Luke McVey, Anthony Joseph Meyer, Bryce Philip Meyer, Morgan Elizabeth Meyer, Elizabeth Jean Michael, Casey Jo Miller, Malachi John Minnich, Justin Tyler Murray, Taylor Makenna Noll, Summer Nicole Oaks, Malaya Lakole Painter, Eric Christopher Peterson, Evan Michael Poeppelman, Joshua Anthony Post, Jeffrey Keith Richards, Elizabeth Anne Rickert, Madison Elizabeth Roe, Maura Evelyn Rose, Seirra Lena Ross, Kiplyn Sarah Rowland, Dakota Christian Perez Shahan, Brandon Jacob Shannon.

Also , Chloe Nicole Sharp, Madison Nicole Skorupski, Ashlynn Marie Smith, Jackson Scott Smith, Grant Jay Spangler, Dylan Joseph Steinke-Ellinger, Kamren Scott Steward, Amber Marie Stewart, Maggie Katherine Stiefel, Lauryn Elizabeth Stiver, Danielle Renee Stoll, Riley Deborah Thobe, Lillian Jean Toller, Stephanie Ellen Tomanelli, Breonna Leigh Tribbett, Gage Dalton Wannemacher, Brandi Nicole Weber, Trey Dylan Weber, Hayden Reece Weiskittel, Carey Ann White, Maggie Allison Wick, Macy Jeannette Wiktorowski, Gabriel Steven Wildermuth, Eleah Lynn Wilson, Derek Joseph Wolters, Austin Daniel Wuebker and Dane Vincent Wuebker.