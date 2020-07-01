Police log

TUESDAY

-7:13 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police investigated an egging in the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-5:45 p.m.: domestic violence. Christopher Ray Brown, 50, of Sidney, was arrested on a domestic violence charge in the 2700 block of Leslie Lane.

-5:45 p.m.: theft-deception. A credit card number was reported stolen in the 2300 block of West Michigan Street.

-4:50 p.m.: criminal damaging. A house window was reported damaged in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-3:30 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police investigated a telephone harassment report in the 0-100 block of South Vandemark Road.

MONDAY

-1:50 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Drive.

Crashes

Adrienna Cook, 22, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a two-vehicle crash at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Cook was eastbound on state Route 47 approaching Fourth Avenue. Cook attempted to get into the left turn lane from the middle lane and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cindy S. Lipps, 66, of Greenville.

• Jeffrey Couch, 62, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a two-vehicle crash at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday.

Couch was westbound on state Route 47 near Royan Avenue when he struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Terri Thompson, 65, of Sidney, who was stopped in construction traffic.

• Nicolas R. Inman, 36, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single vehicle crash at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Inman was traveling westbound on Court Street near Hill Avenue when he said the vehicle suffered a brake malfunction. He drove off the road and hit a curb and stop sign prior to coming to a stop in the front yard of a house.

Inman suffered possible injuries, and the car suffered disabling damage in the crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:19 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.: fire. Fight fighters responded to two fire calls.

-1:01 a.m. to 2:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

TUESDAY

-3:05 to 9:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

