County reports 59th COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — A man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. the county’s positive tests are now at 59 cases.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of nine; one girl in the age range of 10 to 19; two men and four women in their 20s; two men and six women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; five men and five women in their 50s; seven men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

In the county, 34 men and 35 women have tested positive. Residents in their 60s account for the most cases with 13 — seven men and six women.

In its weekly update, the health department reported 19% of all confirmed cases in the county are healthcare workers and first responders.

Of the 58 cases reported at the time of the weekly report, 48 people have recovered, six have not recovered and there have been four deaths. One person remains hospitalized.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 102 total cases (92 confirmed and 10 probable), 14 hospitalizations, 77 recovered cases, and 3 deaths of COVID-19. Of the 102 cases, 71 cases are female (70%) and 31 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 53. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

Case 102 is a 50-year-old female self-isolating at home.

In Miami County, there have been 442 positive cases with 57 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 237 positive cases have been recorded with 27 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. There are 38 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 174.

Logan County has had 58 positive cases with six hospitalizations and one death.

During Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 52,865 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 7,911 have been hospitalized with 2,008 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,876 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 49% are women and 50% are men. The median age is 46. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.