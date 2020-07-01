Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Wednesdays and Sundays froom 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• Brukner Nature Center will be offering their “Stillwater Adventure” river float for kids entering 6th through 12th grade on Tuesday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of eight kids per day may participate. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members and payment is accepted by cash or check only and is due within two weeks of registering. To register a child, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and mail in payment. A medical consent form must be completed prior to the start of the river float. Forms can be found online at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_medical-consent-form.pdf. For more information, contact 937-698-6493.

• A car show will be held Saturday, July 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Registration is from 2 to 4 p.m. and costs $10 per entry. The first 25 cars will receive a dash plaque and every 10th registration will receive a meal voucher. There will also be a BBQ Chicken Dinner held from 4 to 7 p.m. Adult meals are $10 and include half a chicken, two sides, dessert and a drink. Kids meals are $4 and include a drumstick or hot dog, two sides, dessert and a drink. Carry-out meals are available. For more information, visit abgraham.org.

• Brukner Nature Center will be hosting their “Where the Wild Things Are” evening program for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 24. A maximum amount of 16 kids, split into two groups, will be allowed to attend. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members and payment is accepted in cash or check only. Please email info@bruknernaturecenter.com to register a child and then mail in payment. Payment is due within two weeks of registering. A medical consent form must be completed prior to the evening program. Forms can be found online at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_medical-consent-form.pdf. For more information, contact 937-698-6493.

• Brukner Nature Center will host their Wild Art fundraising event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide participants as they paint. Cost for the event is $35 per person and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Friday, July 24 by noon. Payment must be cash or check only. Please call 937-698-6493 to pre-register and then mail in your payment. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.