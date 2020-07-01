Blood donors urged to donate during holiday

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is facing an urgent need for blood donors due to COVID-19 related challenges to the blood supply combined with the July 4 holiday week. Eligible donors are urged to support the “We Are Essential Heroes Blood Drive” continuing July 2 and July 3 at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and a free T-shirt. Appointments can be made online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

“People are worried about the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in our area, and we have seen some blood drives cancel,” CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan said. “Donors want to help during the July 4 holiday period, but with COVID-19 this summer is more unpredictable. Giving blood was essential to the public health during the height of the pandemic and remains essential now.”

Donors who support the “Essential Hero Blood Drive” can nominate an essential worker they admire to be entered in a drawing for a $200 Kroger gift card.

The demand for blood has increased as hospitals return to pre-COVID-19 usage and the blood supply faces the summer challenges of vacation travel and outdoor activities, no high school blood drives, and increases in accidents and trauma cases.