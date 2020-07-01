House burns to the ground

A Lockington firefighter sprays down a house at 10444 Museum Trail Road in Lockington to prevent it from catching on fire as as the abandoned house next to it burns to the ground at 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1. The house had caught fire at least once before years ago. Also responding were the Port Jefferson Community Fire Company, the Sidney Fire Department, the Houston Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.