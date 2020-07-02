125 years ago

July 2, 1895

The fire department was called out by telephone about 9 o’clock last night by a small fire in the barri at the rear of the clothing store of H. Young Bros. and company. The fire caught on the roof from a sky rocket, but was put out before any amount of damage was done.

100 Years

July 2, 1920

Ohio Governor James Cox was nominated for president on the 44th ballot at k:42 a.m. today San Francisco time. The convention then adjourned until noon, when presidential nominations will be made. Cox’s nomination was mad unanimous after the 44th ballot on which he received 732 ½ votes to McAdoo’s 267. Palmer released his delegates after the 38th. Ballot.

75 Years

July 2, 1945

Only $64,025 stands between Shelby county and the attainment of its goal for Series E war bonds in the Seventh War Loan drive, but the closing of business on Saturday is the absolute deadline date to get purchases in to be recorded in the drive campaign co-chairmen Joseph B. Cook and Frank Amann said today.

———

Miss Betty Kingseed, who is with the hostess service of the American Red Cross, has arrived overseas and at this time is in Paris, France, according to a cablegram received today by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William F. Kingseed.

50 Years

July 2, 1970

Mrs. Louis Schmidt and Richard Martinez shared honors when the American Business Women’s Association observed its annual boss night on Friday event, June 26, at the Avon Lake Pavilion.

Mrs. Schmidt was selected by the membership as woman of the year. Named boos of the year, Mr. Martinez, district C.O.E. supervisor of the Sidney branch, United Telephone Company, was the guest of Miss. Wilda Fogt.

25 Years

July 2, 1995

Eight individuals were commissioned as Stephen Ministers in ceremonies Friday at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

They are Elsie Bartel, Barb Bechler, Pat Hodge, Bertie Johnson, Theresa Pence Kies, Pam Lacuesta, Elsie Pulfer and Elva Smith.

The event culminated extensive training and preparation by these lay people in a one-on-one caring-type of ministry developed and administered by Stephen Ministries of St. Louis.

———

Donna May Burchett, 73, known to many residents as “The Christmas Tree Lady,” passed away Wednesday.

Wearing a Christmas tree costume that stood about 6 feet tall, weighted more than 50 pounds contained two motorcycle batteries to power dozens of twinkling lights, she visited children’s hospitals, detention centers, schools, nursing homes and other institutions, spreading holiday cheer and offering hope to those who needed it most.

“I picked a tree because a tree depicts life,” she once told a reporter. “Not just because it’s a Christmas tree. A tree depicts birth, growth, strength against prevailing winds. It represents beauty, shelter, food, and rebirth.”

Mrs. Burchett, a registered nurse who once worked at Wilson Memorial Hospital, began making her rounds in 1973 and continued until November 1990, when health problems forced her to put away the costume. At one time her itinerary included 40 locations in Ohio and Indiana,, as well as special visits to Phoenix, Ariz.; Memphis, Tenn,; and Atlanta, Ga.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

