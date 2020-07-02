Nominations open for round two of Local Heroes campaign

DAYTON — The second round of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter’s Local Heroes Campaign begins Monday, July 6 and now businesses in Miami, Greene, Clark, Shelby and Darke counties can be nominated as a Local Hero.

The Campaign allows the public to nominate groups or businesses who have made a difference helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those “Local Heroes” will raise funds to support “Alzheimer’s Heroes” or Alzheimer’s caregivers who everyday provide unpaid care for their family member with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. The campaign runs through July 31. To nominate a Local Hero, go to https://www.alz.org/dayton/events/local-heroes.