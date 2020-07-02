Police log

THURSDAY

-2:02 a.m.: domestic violence. Police investigated a reported domestic violence incident in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:30 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jason S. Arnold, 43, of Sidney, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

WEDNESDAY

-11:29 p.m.: operating under the influence. Abigail Ann Hicks, 28, of Piqua, was arrested at East North Street and North Miami Avenue on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and having an open liquor container in a motor vehicle.

-8:55 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jessie A. Adkins, 37, of Sidney, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:54 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Paige Elizabeth Apple, 33, of Sidney, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:29 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Elizabeth N. Ashcraft, 33, of Sidney, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:46 p.m.: theft. Jacob Michael Johnson, 23, of Sidney, was arrested in the 200 block of West Court Street on theft charges.

-4:33 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 800 block of St. Marys Road in which a jar of coins, baseball cards, a Bluetooth speaker and a wallet with a debit card, identification and an insurance card were stolen.

-1:19 p.m.: theft. $151 of cash was reported stolen in the 200 block of East Water Street.

TUESDAY

-1:53 p.m.: theft. A phone and television were reported stolen in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

Crashes

Police are investigating the report of a hit-skip crash that was reported at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Timmie B. Phillips, of Sidney, reported someone struck the right rear of his truck, causing damage to the back of the truck and a tire to go flat, in the parking lot in front of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:36 a.m. to 12:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:03 to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.