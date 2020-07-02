County reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon. This brings the county’s total to 62, according to the Sidney-Shelby County Health department.

The new cases involve three women who are in their 50s, 30s and one between the ages of 10-19.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of nine; two girls in the age range of 10 to 19; two men and four women in their 20s; two men and seven women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; five men and six women in their 50s; seven men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 106 total cases (96 confirmed and 10 probable), 15 hospitalizations, 77 recovered cases, and four deaths of COVID-19. Of the 106 cases, 75 cases are female (71%) and 31 cases are male (29%) with an average age of 53. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 103rd case is a 45-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 104th case is a 46-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 105th case is a 58-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 106th case is a 22-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

The fourth death was a confirmed case in the age range of 80-100 years. “Auglaize County Health Department staff would like to express our deepest sympathies for the family’s loss and send our thoughts and prayers to them,” said Auglaize County Health Commissioner- Oliver Fisher.

In Darke County, 241 positive cases have been recorded with 27 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. There are 41 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 175.