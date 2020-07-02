Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:11 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Childrens Home Road in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious car.

WEDNESDAY

-11:57 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of a stolen credit card at Windy Hills Campground in Cynthian Township.

-11:26 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle damaged by rocks in the 18000 block of Golden Rod Court in Salem Township.

-7:04 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a report of a possible scam in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-5:13 p.m.: reckless operation. Deputies responded to a report of a white Dodge unable to maintain its lane on Interstate 75 South at mile marker 102 in Dinsmore Township.

-3:09 p.m.: forgery. Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street on the report a bad check was received.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police and Botkins Fire Department were dispatched to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township on a report of a semi in wires.

WEDNESDAY

-9:05 p.m.: lines down. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to a report of a line arcing at the top of the pole at state Route 119 and state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 0-100 block of Middle Street in McLean Township.

-9:42 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17000 block of Sunset Drive in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:02 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

-5:41 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the 400 block of West Main Street in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

