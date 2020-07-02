Sweet land of liberty

Kathleen Pruitt, of Sidney, adjusts bunting on her porch along Water Street on Thursday, July 2. Pruitt has decorated her porch in patriotic paraphernalia such as a sign that says “Sweet land of liberty” and a pillow that says ” God shed His grace on thee.” Pruitt decorated her porch back on Monday, June 1, to send the message that in regards to fighting the coronavirus “We’re in this together as Americans.” The festive decorations are also appropriate for the Fourth of July. Pruitt and her family will be attending the Sidney fireworks display that will be held behind the Sidney High School at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The Sidney Civic Band will perform at 9 p.m.