On the agendas

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — A special meeting of the executive committee of the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will be held Tuesday, July 7, at 12:15 p.m. in the lower level meeting room at 129 E. Court St. The board will discuss the search for a new executive director and possible reorganization proposal.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will be holding a special board meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, July 7, at 5 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to perform the evaluation of the superintendent. The board will enter into executive session immediately after the roll has been taken and there will be no actions take upon reconvening to regular session.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, July 8, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Items on the agenda include proposals to adopt the Pre-K Parent Handbook, Elementary Student Handbook, middle school/high school handbook, Athletic handbook and Staff Handbook for the 2020-21 school year. Other items include approving a resolution to purchase a new school bus, award a service contract, approve school fees, approve breakfast, lunch, milk and extra food prices, approve the salary of the technology administrator and approve a zero percent increase in salary for administrative staff.