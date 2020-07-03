125 Years

July 4, 1895

George W. Saul, of Lima receiver of the Ohio Southern railroad, was in Sidney this morning. He filed a mortgage in the county recorder’s office for the railroad to the Central Trust company, of New York, City, for $4 million.

———

Street Commissioner Umstead deserves credit for the excellent manner in which he cleaned up our streets in preparation for the Fourth. They are now in good condition and their neat and clean appearance will be noticed and commended by out-of-town visitors.

———

The Shelby County Teachers’ Institute will be held at the high school building for a two-week period beginning July 22nd.

100 Years

July 4, 1920

At an adjourned session of council last night, five ordinances were approved. In addition to the semi-annual appropriation measure and salary increases for engineers and the water works, council authorized the purchase of an automobile to be used in looking after the city’s business. The other two ordinances authorized the Big Four railroad to relocate its tracks at East avenue and construct a crossway at that location.

———

Interest in the Twilight League baseball series being played at Julia Lamb field on Friday evenings is increasing. The lovers of the sport find ample opportunity to show the Elks and Industrial League teams just how they should play the game.

75 Years

July 4, 1945

The Regional National Labor Relations board announced today in Cleveland that two collective bargaining elections will be held July 11 in Sidney plants. Approximately 220 production and maintenance employees at Sidney Machine Tool Co. will vote on representation by CIO United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America. At Sidney Grain Machinery approximately 100 foundry workers will ballot on Local 293, AFL, International Moulders and Foundry Workers.

———

Members of the Sidney Rotary club heard a report on rehabilitation work at Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C., when they had Miss Kathryn Carey, of Sidney, Red Cross recreation director, as their guest speaker for their regular luncheon meeting Monday noon at the hotel Wagner.

———

The Junior Out-Door Club has completed its organization by naming the following officers; Delores Clifford, president; Pat Gerstner, secretary; Betty Bodenmiller, treasurer; Phyllis, Hatcher, program chairman, and Ann Bell, publicity.

50 Years

July 4, 1970

The Sesquicentennial spirit of ’70 has Sidney’s merchants opening wide their windows for displays commemoration our 150th. Everyone gets into the act – from the White Front to the Amos Memorial Public Library.

Interest manifest in the “Out of Past” displays in the windows of local business establishments prompts the suggestion that, although the Sesquicentennial celebration is over, these be left in the windows through next week to afford local residents more time to view them.

———

Ten members of the 4-H Lassies and their leaders, Mrs. James Michael and Mrs. Ward Rumpler, spent most of Thursday morning cleaning up the courthouse square yard steps as a community project.

The sewing club which meets twice a month year-round has 27 members but 17 are on vacation with their families.

———

Students on the dean’s list for the winter quarter at the University of Cincinnati have been announced. Included are William Luis Poeppelman, R.R., Anna; Miss Sue Ellen Pitsenbarger, Houston’ Douglas Hugh Vanhorn and Donald Ray Watren, Sidney.

25 Years

July 4, 1995

Country Concert ’95, a three-day event that brings thousands of country music fans to the area, begins Friday afternoon at Hickey Hill Lakes near Newport. Signs are already going up at many area businesses welcoming visitors.

The annual influx is expected to bring at least $1 million worth of business to the area, making it the largest weekend event of its kind taking place here in Shelby County.

———

Fire caused minor damage to a clothes dryer at the Shelby County Jail Tuesday afternoon and forced the movement of some inmates to another part of the facility while the smoke was cleared from the building.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

