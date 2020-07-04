Posted on by

Anna holds graduation ceremony

Friends and family wait for the Anna High School commencement ceremony to begin on Thursday, July 2.

Friends and family wait for the Anna High School commencement ceremony to begin on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna High School graduates Madison Roe, left, to right, and Taylor Kauffmann have their picture taken by Amber Stewart after the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna graduates toss their caps for a photo after their 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Showing off their Division VI Sate Football Championship rings are, left to right, Bart Bixler, Jackson Smith, Dylan Steinke-Ellinger and Dakota Shahan. The football champions stopped for a photo after their 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bart Bixler turns his tassel during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Brianna Holtzapple, right, accepts her diploma from Anna Board of Education member Mike Ambos during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Caleb Gaier, right, accepts her diploma from Anna Board of Education member Mike Ambos during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna seniors wait to accept their diplomas during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Maggie Stiefel gives the senior address during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Derek Wolters gives the the class address during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna seniors enter the Anna High School football field at the start of the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fireworks go off behind the Anna High School football field at the end of the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

