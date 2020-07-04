Anna holds graduation ceremony
Friends and family wait for the Anna High School commencement ceremony to begin on Thursday, July 2.
Anna High School graduates Madison Roe, left, to right, and Taylor Kauffmann have their picture taken by Amber Stewart after the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Anna graduates toss their caps for a photo after their 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Showing off their Division VI Sate Football Championship rings are, left to right, Bart Bixler, Jackson Smith, Dylan Steinke-Ellinger and Dakota Shahan. The football champions stopped for a photo after their 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Bart Bixler turns his tassel during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Valedictorian Brianna Holtzapple, right, accepts her diploma from Anna Board of Education member Mike Ambos during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Valedictorian Caleb Gaier, right, accepts her diploma from Anna Board of Education member Mike Ambos during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Anna seniors wait to accept their diplomas during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Valedictorian Maggie Stiefel gives the senior address during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Derek Wolters gives the the class address during the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Anna seniors enter the Anna High School football field at the start of the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
Fireworks go off behind the Anna High School football field at the end of the 2020 Anna High School commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.