Bicentennial rifle raffle sales brisk

SIDNEY — Sales of the raffle tickets for the Sidney Bicentennial commemorative Serial No. 1 Henry Golden Boy and the Serial No. 1 Henry Standard rifles have been brisk, according to Shelby County Commissioner and Sidney Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair Bob Guillozet. The tickets are $50 each, with only 250 tickets sold.

“The first prize in the raffle will be the Serial No. 1 Henry Golden Boy,” Guillozet stated. “The second ticket drawn will be for the Serial No. 1 Henry Standard. The drawing of the two winning tickets will take place just prior to the Winter Wonderland Parade in downtown Sidney on Dec. 5.”

“We’ve been pleased with sales thus far,” Sidney Mayor and Sidney Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair Mike Barhorst said. “We ran out of tickets at City Hall twice, and have had to pull tickets from one of the other locations to replenish our supply. I expect that all the tickets will be gone well in advance of the Dec. 5 drawing.”

Both the serial number 1 guns were donated by Rocky Mountain Firearms, the firm that produced the commemorative guns for the Sidney Bicentennial Committee.

“It was Brian’s intent (Brian Nesby of Rocky Mountain Firearms) that the guns be raffled, with the proceeds benefitting the Sidney Bicentennial Committee.””

The Henry Golden Boy is a .22 caliber rifle. It has a brass finished receiver and octagon barrel. It is valued at $895.

The Henry Standard is also .22 caliber rifle. It comes with a blued receiver and round barrel. It is valued at $699.

Until they are all sold, raffle tickets are available for purchase at Meyer’s Garage (6377 State Route 66, Newport), Tactical Solutions (5899 State Route 29, Pasco), Sidney Ace Hardware (320 North Main Avenue, Sidney), and Lochard’s Do-It Best Hardware (803 Wapakoneta Avenue, Sidney. Tickets can also be purchased from Sidney City Clerk Kari Egbert and either Guillozet or Barhorst.