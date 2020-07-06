Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases increase to 69

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department confirmed five COVID-19 cases Saturday and two Monday, bringing Shelby County’s total to 69 confirmed cases.

Saturday’s cases involved a man in his 20s, a woman in her 60s and three men in their 60s. Monday’s cases included a woman in her 20s and a girl between the ages of 10-19.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of 9; three girls in the age range of 10 to 19; three men and five women in their 20s; two men and seven women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; five men and six women in their 50s; 10 men and seven women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

In the county, 28 men and 41 women have tested positive for COVID-19. Residents in their 60s account for the most cases with 17 — 10 men and seven women. Cases range from a 3 year old to a 96 year old.

During the pandemic, 18 Shelby County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, and four people have died — two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 110 total cases (100 confirmed and 10 probable), 15 hospitalizations, 77 recovered cases and four deaths of COVID-19. Of the 110 cases, 76 cases are female (69%) and 34 cases are male (31%) with an average age of 53.

Auglaize County’s 107th case is a 56-year-old man, the 108th case is a 57-year-old woman, the 109th case is a 50-year-old man, and the 110th case is a 63-year-old man, all of whom are self-isolating at home.

In Miami County, there have been 466 positive cases with 61 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 252 positive cases have been recorded with 28 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. There are 52 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 175.

Logan County has had 62 positive cases with six hospitalizations and one death.

During Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 57,956 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 8,249 have been hospitalized with 2,077 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,927 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 50% are women and 50% are men. The median age is 45. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.