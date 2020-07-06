Fire erupts in construction vehicle

The Sidney Fire Department works to contain a fire that erupted in a construction vehicle owned by Welfle, Inc. Monday afternoon at the corner of Campbell Road and Karen Avenue. The fire started due to a mechanical failure in the engine compartment and heat is not believed to be a factor in the fire. Further details are still under investigation. No injuries were reporter in the fire.

Sidney Firefighters work to put out a construction vehicle that caught fire Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. and crews had contained the blaze by 2 p.m. Hazmat, Ohio EPA, Stormwater Maintenance, and Clean Harbors were contacted to aid in cleaning up diesel and hydraulic fluid that had leaked onto the road and into storm drains. The cleanup is estimated to take several hours.

Sidney Firefighters wait to receive further instruction in containing a fire that erupted in a construction vehicle Monday afternoon. The fire was a result of a mechanical failure in the engine compartment of the vehicle.