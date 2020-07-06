National Guard completes testing at Fair Haven

SIDNEY – The Ohio National Guard completed COVID-19 testing at Fair Haven and found no suspected cases.

National Guard troops were welcomed into Fair Haven to administer COVID-19 testing for staff at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The National Guard has been tasked by the state to do such testing at Ohio nursing homes, regardless of whether there has been a COVID-19 outbreak. To date, Fair Haven has had no suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff or residents.

Testing occurred between 10 and 11:45 a.m. The facility produced and printed the information for each staff member on official forms provided by the National Guard.

There was minimal discomfort and no pain, according to staff members. Some described it as feeling like “having water in your nose” or like a “sneeze that doesn’t happen.” Many said that they heard the procedure would be much more invasive and uncomfortable than it actually was. Aside from some teary eyes, there were no major issues.

The testing was quick and efficient, with troops testing approximately 125 people in an hour and a half. Most of that group were Fair Haven staff, but it also included Fair Haven’s in-house therapy team and personnel from other care partners.

Any staff who were unable to attend the National Guard testing have until July 10 to complete testing in order to comply with state regulations.

“The Guard was efficient and orderly, very professional and on-task,” Executive Director Anita Miller said.

She said she appreciated Fair Haven staff’s patience and care for their residents, even when it includes an inconvenience like COVID-19 testing.