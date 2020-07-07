Local law firm awards leadership scholarships

SIDNEY — The law firm of Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk has announced the 2020 awarding of Leadership Scholarships to five high school graduates.

Receiving scholarships are Meredith Martin, of Sidney High School, who will be attending the University of Arizona; Olivia Monnin, of Lehman Catholic High School, who will be attending The University of Kentucky; Averi Wolf, of Minster High School, who will be attending The Ohio State University; Andrea Rodeheffer, of Fort Loramie High School, who will be attending The Ohio State University; and Grace Ryan, of Piqua High School, who will be attending Shawnee State University. Each of these graduating seniors received a cash award of $1,000 for attendance at the designated college or university.

The award receipients were selected by an independent souce on the basis of superior academic performance and demonstrated leadershp ability through significant involvement in school or community activities.

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk is located in Sidney, with branch offices in Fort Loramie and Troy.