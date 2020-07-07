Conservation day camp persists despite pandemic

SIDNEY — Campers didn’t let any pandemic hurdles get in their way during “Conservation Day Camp Olympics!”

In its 23rd year, the Shelby County Conservation Day Camp was held on June 23 and 24 at the Shelby County Fish and Game. These fun-filled days kept 50 young conservationists actively engaged with tie dying t-shirts, soybean magic and ink, natural resource art, fossils, a journey through the water cycle, flag making, and fishing. The great weather allowed for the campers to catch fish after fish and what a delight it was to see their excitement!

Conservation Day Camp is sponsored jointly by the Shelby County Farm Bureau and Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District. The camp is directed by Jill Smith, organization director for the Shelby County Farm Bureau, and Sophie Nieport, education coordinator for the Soil and Water Conservation District. Joy Aufderhaar from Farm Bureau also assisted with conducting the camp.

The Shelby County Conservation Day Camp extends a big “thank you” to the presenters for making the camp great, which were: Joy Aufderhaar and Rhonda Farley with the National Wild Turkey Federation; Wendy Humble with Sidney City Schools; Susan Helterbran and Sarah Kipker with Jackson Center Schools; Shaye Creamer with Soy Next Gen; and Linda Raterman, Chloe Weigandt and Savannah Will with Fairlawn FFA. Additional assistance was provided by Chris Chandler.

Nineteen counselors and counselors in training were the backbone of making Conservation Day camp a positive experience for the children. These volunteers ensured the camp was a fun, educational, happy and safe event. The counselors were Ethan Aufderhaar, Emma Michael, Evan Michal, Derek Wolters, Ella Aufderhaar, Anika Arcikauska, Badin Brewer, Katie Chandler, Katelyn Kinsella, Emma Pax, Lauren Hartings, Kary Tollefson, Chloe Pax, Emma Keykens, Allee Wentz, Melina Chappie, Brooke Holthaus and Riley Longmire.

The Shelby County Conservation Day Camp would also like to thank North Central Ohio Solid Waste District and the Shelby Fish & Game Club, and Mike Bensman for their continued support in making the event as great as possible for the campers.

Stay tuned for details of Conservation Day Camp 2021. The camp will be open to children who have finished second through fifth grade at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The camp will also be seeking enthusiastic counselors. For more information, visit the Shelby County Farm Bureau and Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District’s Facebook pages and websites, or feel free to call Smith at 877-775-7642 or Nieport at 937-492-6520, ext. 2589.