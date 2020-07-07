Keeping cool during the dog days

Welcome July! The hottest month of the year, thunderstorms are nearly as abundant as ants at a picnic! Plus, it’s the month of Independence Day for both the U.S. and Canada!

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, these are the days most consider to be the “Dog Days of Summer” — the time between July 3 and Aug. 11. Many of us will be staying indoors in the air conditioning or in front of the fan. But don’t be afraid to get outside for some fresh air, just be smart about it. Stay hydrated, use sunscreen or stay in the shade whenever possible. If you get too warm, then go back inside for a bit.

While COVID-19 has put a bit of a cramp in our summer plans, we can still do our best to celebrate and enjoy ourselves. Hopefully you were able to catch some fireworks on the Fourth of July and maybe even get together with family and friends for a picnic!

Google is my go-to website whenever a strange or curious thought strikes me. I was wondering the other day just what else can we celebrate in July, just for fun and to keep ourselves busy? This is what I found: Did you know that the entire month of July is known as Watermelon Month? Yum!

• July 7 through 13 is National Farriers Week (Imagine that, pedicures for our horses! The mental picture made me laugh.);

• July 8 is International Town Criers Day (Thanks to Sidney Daily News for keeping us informed!);

• July 17 is World Emoji Day (I have to admit, I am not up to date on all the different emojis. I might have to take a crash course.);

• July 25 is National Day of the Cowboy (I might have to find a rodeo on TV to watch.);

• July 27 is Take Your Houseplants for a Walk Day (OK, now this is getting a bit strange! But, hey, to each their own as my dad always said!)

Whatever you find to keep yourself busy, have fun while doing it! Enjoy the summer heat, yes, I said enjoy it because all too soon we will be complaining about the snow this winter!

The Center is still closed at this time, but we are told there is discussion being had and a plan being formulated on the state level to incorporate all senior centers re-opening under the Restart Ohio plan. We are anxious to get back to normal, open our doors, and see everyone again! Patience is a virtue, and so I remain patient.

Until I see you at the center, have a blessed day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

