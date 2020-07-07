Sidney Fire contains construction vehicle fire, fuel leak

SIDNEY — An engine fire in an asphalt milling machine used for road construction at the intersection of Campbell Road and Karen Avenue caused the area to be closed off for about three hours Monday afternoon.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services received a report of the asphalt paving equipment fire on Monday, July 6, at 1:33 p.m. According to Sidney Fire’s press release, once firefighters arrived on scene, crews found an asphalt milling machine with heavy fire coming from the engine area and a fuel fire running out of the bottom of the equipment. The fire was quickly contained to the milling machine, owned by Welfle, Inc., without incident.

The fire caused damage to the fuel tank, resulting in the loss of approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel. Crews worked quickly to stop the runoff and the flow of the fuel that was entering the storm drains.

Sidney Fire personnel remained on the scene for approximately three hours and were assisted by the Sidney Police Department, Sidney underground utilities, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Safe Harbors, a private clean-up contractor.

The fire was a result of an unknown mechanical failure in the engine area, and no estimate of damages has been established.

No injuries occurred to firefighters or construction personnel.