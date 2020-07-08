125 Years

July 8, 1895

A run that started on the Shelby County Bank at Anna on Saturday continued this morning and by noon every dollar in the bank had been drawn out. Z.T. Lewis, of Urbana, is president of the bank and E.A. Stewart, of Ansonia, is cashier. The run started as a result of some questionable bond transactions of Mr. Lewis. The bank was started two years ago by Lewis and Stewart.

———

Camp Freeze out, composed of Henry Young, Louis F. Wagner, George Shie and John Guy, is now comfortably located about a mile south of Pasco, near the Mosquito Creek on the farm of Samuel Miller. It is reported the boys have laid in a bountiful supply of refreshments of all kinds and are desirous of having all their friends come out and enjoy their hospitality before they break camp.

100 Years

July 8, 1920

The Oldham-Bennett Realty Co. has moved its offices from the corner of North street and Main avenue to its new room at 124 North Main avenue. The room has been remodeled from the old Royal theatre.

———

Robert Burns, former sheriff of Shelby County, has purchased the Metropole Hotel on West Poplar street and assumed charge today. James Shine was the well-known former owner of the hotel and during his ownership ran it in a successful and hospitable way.

———

Six large tents and numerous smaller ones constitute the canvas of the Rhoda Royal Circus spread over the Wagner lot, following its arrival in the city this morning. A street parade, held at 1:30 this afternoon, attracted a large crowd to the city.

———

Victor Watkins has been named distributor for the Dodge automobile in Sidney, He will be located in the Crozier building on South Ohio avenue.

75 Years

July 8, 1945

Upon the issuance of the new telephone directory for the Sidney area in September, all telephone numbers for Sidney subscribers will be changed, it was announced today by H.G. Kerlin, manager of the Ohio Telephone Service company office here. The change will involve elimination of the prefix “Main”, “Canal”, etc. and substitute a fifth digit to the existing number.

———

P.A. Abe, well know Sidney resident and nationally-known in the machine tool industry, announced today he had accepted a position as a consulting engineer with the R.K. LeBlond Machine Tool Co. in Cincinnati.

———

Ralph Given, operator of the Sidney Bus Co., announced today that the bus service will be enlarged by adding an additional run to all three wards at 11 p.m., starting tonight.

———

A total of 16 tons of waste paper was collected by the eight Boy Scout troops in Shelby County during the month of June, scoutmasters said this morning. The city-wide collection on June 30 resulted in one of the largest individual collections in some time.

50 Years

July 8, 1970

Miss Patricia Fleckenstein, a 1967 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, graduated from the St. Rita Hospital School of Nursing on Saturday afternoon, June 20, during commencement exercise held at 3 o’clock.

Miss Fleckenstein is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ferd J. Fleckenstein, R.R. 1, Minster. Miss Fleckenstein has accepted a position at Mercy Hospital, Tiffin.

———

JACKSON CENTER – Richard Sailor, village administrator, has successfully completed a five month training course on water distribution systems conducted by the Operator Training Committee of Ohio, Inc. with the cooperation of the Ohio Department of Education.

Subjects covered in addition to the theory of system operation were mathematics, chemistry, microbiology, and hydraulics.

———

SAN FRANCISCO – Youthful Wayne Simpson, who fires the ball much in the style of the overpowering Bob Gibson, will join the St. Louis veteran and six other pitchers on the National League All-Star team.

25 Years

July 8, 1995

FORT LORAMIE – The John and Kathy Siegel family of Fort Loramie received the 1995 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Environmental Stewardship Award at the OCA Summer Roundup in Zenia in June.

Also, the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association was recognized at the roundup for meeting its 1995 OCA membership goal.

———

Kirsten Means, coordinator for Mainstreet Sidney, spoke to Sunset Sidney Kiwanians Wednesday evening at the Sidney Holiday Inn.

This is the first year of the downtown Sidney project and a special celebration will be held July 13, she said. She noted much of downtown Sidney is included in the National Historical Register and mentioned ways planned to make the area more attractive to shoppers. The objective of the downtown area would be to make it a vital, safe, attractive, convenient place to be.

———

This Sunday and July 16, Tony Award winning Broadway actor/singer Michael Rupert will be interviewed on the Stage and Screen radio program, a weekly Sunday afternoon feature hosted by Scott Parsons on WMVR AM and FM in Sidney. Parsons is director of the Amos Memorial Public Library.

Rupert is currently starring in the musical comedy “Another Midsummer’s Night”, which is scheduled to run at the Goodman Theatre through Aug. 7. This world premiere production was inspired by Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

Sunday’s programs will include music from Parson’s recordings as well as his compositions, interspersed with remarks from his interview.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

