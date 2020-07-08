Arnett named Rotarian of the Year

NEW BREMEN —The New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club elected new officers at the meeting held Tuesday, June 30.

Past President Larry Dicke turned the gavel over to Mike Skinner as the new Rotary president for the 2020-2021 Rotary year. Skinner inducted the new board members, and Lesia Arnett was presented with the Rotarian of the Year Award for her continuous hard work, time and dedication given to the club.