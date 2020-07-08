Sidney-Shelby County YMCA resumes some in-person programming

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA re-opened on Tuesday, May 26, following the guidance of state and local health authorities after closing its facilities on March 17 due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

“The first phase of our re-opening has gone well,” CEO Ed Thomas said. “We have been happy to welcome back our members and the community, and are excited to proceed to the next phase in this process.”

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA continues to follow guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces. The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social and physical distancing practices. Members and program participants must also sign an updated waiver.

“Starting Monday, July 6, some of our in-person programming resumes. We will be offering several in-person group exercise classes, as well as youth classes, swim lessons, and kinetics classes and summer camps. We still have the same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Thomas.

All members and class participants are required to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and practice social distancing. Class sizes have been reduced to allow participants added room to spread out. Registration is required due to the limited spaces available. Some virtual group exercise classes continue online as well.

According to Thomas, for the safety of members and staff, members must bring their membership card when checking in and sign an updated waiver. Masks will be required for staff and highly recommended for all members. Members will enter through front entrance Door Number 2 only. Upon entering, members and guests will be required to use hand-sanitizer and have their temperature checked. Social distancing is also required within the facility.

Members ages 13 and under must always be accompanied by an adult. Parents may accompany their children to a class but observation seating areas are not currently available. Parents may watch swim lessons from the pool deck as long as they spread out and observe social distancing. Parents wishing to watch their children in kinetics classes and camps may do so by going up to the walking track above the kinetics gym and must also observe social distancing.

In addition to in-person classes, family swim time has been added on a first come, first served basis starting July 6, and the family locker rooms/special population locker rooms will re-open. Lap swim is still available by reservation. The pool schedule with details on lap swim and family swim is available on the Y’s website: www.sidney-ymca.org.

“We are so excited to bring back more programs for our community. Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” said Thomas. “We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”

For more information about program registration, visit www.sidney-ymca.org or call 937-492-9134.